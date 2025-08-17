Govt forms committee to boost pharmaceutical raw material industry

The government has formed an 11-member committee to provide recommendations aimed at developing the pharmaceutical raw material industry in Bangladesh.

The committee has been formed as part of implementing the recommendations of the Health Sector Reform Commission and the government's export diversification strategy, the Health Services Division said in a notification today.

The committee, led by Saidur Rahman, secretary of the division, has been asked to submit its report within the next month.

Other members of the committee include representatives from Bangladesh Bank, the ministries of commerce and finance, the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the Directorate General of Drug Administration, Bangladesh Bank, the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department of Dhaka University, the Applied Chemistry Department of Jahangirnagar University, and two representatives from the Bangladesh API and Intermediaries Manufacturers Association (BAIMA).

The scope of work for the committee includes formulating a strategic policy to increase domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), coordinating the implementation of the Health Sector Reform Commission's recommendations regarding APIs, identifying regulatory, financial and technical barriers, and recommending measures to address them.

BAIMA President SM Saifur Rahman welcomed the move, saying they have long been calling for such a committee for the betterment of the sector.

"We hope the committee will formulate a strategy that will help us meet the local demand for APIs and achieve the capacity to compete internationally," he told The Daily Star today.