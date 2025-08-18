Enforce BMS Act, raise awareness to safeguard breastfeeding

Speakers tell workshop marking World Breastfeeding Week

Health experts and officials today expressed concern over the declining rate of exclusive breastfeeding in Bangladesh and called for raising awareness to counter the growing influence of formula milk.

They also urged immediate enforcement of the Breastmilk Substitutes (BMS) Act, 2013.

The call came at a workshop marking World Breastfeeding Week 2025, organised by the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division in association with the Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation (BBF).

At the workshop, speakers highlighted the health risks of breastmilk substitutes and the systemic barriers to breastfeeding.

Citing Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS) data, Prof Saria Tasnim, secretary general of BBF, said the exclusive breastfeeding rate -- defined as feeding infants only breast milk for the first six months -- was 65 percent in 2017–18 but fell to 55 percent in 2022. The rate was 46 percent in 1999–2000, showing a reversal after years of progress.

"Even at its peak, many newborns were still not exclusively breastfed," she said, adding that formula milk companies spend billions annually on promotion.

A 2002 WHO–UNICEF survey found that 57 percent of health providers in Bangladesh unnecessarily recommended formula milk, violating existing law.

SK Roy, chairperson of BBF's board of trustees, pointed to superstition, lack of awareness, and inadequate publicity as major obstacles.

He criticised frequent violations of the BMS Act and its 2017 rules, saying enforcement remains weak.

"Many organisations fail to provide six months' maternity leave or breastfeeding facilities, further discouraging mothers," he said.

Speakers recommended hospital-based campaigns, training for health providers, and stronger legal action.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said awareness must be created for this purpose, urging the health ministry to take the lead, with support from NGOs, media, and social influencers.

Senior officials including Saidur Rahman, Prof Nazmul Hosain, Ashrafi Ahmad, and Sarwar Bari also spoke, emphasising coordinated action to protect infant health and uphold breastfeeding rights.

World Breastfeeding Week is observed globally in the first week of August.