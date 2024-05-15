Dhaka saw 42,000 less dengue cases last year than 2019: DSCC Mayor

The number of dengue patients in Dhaka in 2023 was 42,000 less than in 2019, according to Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

In 2019, 1.55 lakh cases were recorded in Dhaka.

Despite experts dire predictions, 1.13 lakh cases of the mosquito-borne disease were recorded last year, as DSCC managed to successfully control Aedes breeding, he said while inaugurating a public toilet under the flyover at Malibagh intersection.

He said the drives against dengue will continue.

Drives will be conducted at all government, semi-government establishments, schools, colleges, universities, residential areas and police stations and outposts, he added.

"Teams will destroy all the larvae on site. Then the responsibility will fall upon the respective institutions to prevent areas under their control from becoming a breeding ground for dengue," said Taposh.

He also urged the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to provide accurate information on dengue patients.

According to the DGHS, twenty-eight patients were hospitalised with dengue in the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning. However, no death was reported during this period.

Currently, 138 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,524 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

The disease claimed 1,705 lives last year, making it the deadliest year on record.