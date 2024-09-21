Dengue: One dead, 843 hospitalised in a day

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 125 this year.

During the period, 843 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 226 dengue patients were admitted to hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 162 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 2,706 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 23,108 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.