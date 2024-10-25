Dengue: One dead, 477 hospitalised in a day

At least one dengue patient died and 477 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new death and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 269 while the total number of cases rose to 54,702 of which 31,586 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,786 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1969 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 50,647 patients have been released till yesterday across the country.