UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jun 25, 2024 09:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 09:56 PM

Dengue: One dead, 43 hospitalised in a day

Dengue death today

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 42 this year.

During the period, 43 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 16 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka.

Currently, 87 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 3,462 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

