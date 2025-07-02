Dengue: one dead, 416 hospitalised in a day

At least one dengue patient died while 416 were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours until this morning.

The total number of deaths has now risen to 44 while the total number of cases this year rose to 11,098, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 9,741 dengue patients have now been released across the country.

Currently, 1,313 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, 967 of whom are from outside Dhaka.