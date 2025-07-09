Dengue: One dead, 406 hospitalised in a day

Currently, 1,317 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 943 of whom are from outside Dhaka

At least one dengue patient died and 406 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the death and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 52 while total number of cases rose to 13,594, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 12,225 dengue patients have been released from hospitals, including 9,672 from outside Dhaka.

