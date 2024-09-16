Dengue: One dead, 264 hospitalised in a day

One dengue patient died and 264 were admitted to different hospitals in the country in the last 24 hours till this morning.

"During the period, 206 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 58 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital," said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of cases this year rose to 19,342 while 108 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease were reported so far, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.