Dengue: Four dead, 319 patients hospitalised in a day

Among the deaths, three were in areas under DSCC and one was from Ctg division

 

At least four dengue patients died and 319 others were hospitalised in 24 hours until this morning.

Among the deaths, three deaths were in areas under Dhaka South City Corporation and one was from Chattogram division.

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths and cases rose to 69 and 18,345 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the total cases, a total of 16,960 dengue patients has been released from hospitals.

Currently, 1,316 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 929 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

 
