Dengue claims 3 more lives

1,186 hospitalised in a day

At least three dengue patients died and 1,186 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 226 while total number of cases rose to 45,950 of which 26,314 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,697 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,938 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 42,027 patients have been released across the country till yesterday.