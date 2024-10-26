Dengue claims 2 more lives

Two more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to this morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 271 this year.

The recent fatalities took place in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna (out of city corporation).

During this period, 961 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,937 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 55,663 dengue cases have been reported.