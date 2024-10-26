Health
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 26, 2024 08:51 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 09:09 PM

Most Viewed

Health

Dengue claims 2 more lives

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 26, 2024 08:51 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 09:09 PM

Two more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to this morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 271 this year.

The recent fatalities took place in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Khulna (out of city corporation).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During this period, 961 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,937 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 55,663 dengue cases have been reported.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নিত্যপণ্য মূল্য

দেশি পেঁয়াজের সংকট, এক সপ্তাহে কেজিতে দাম বেড়েছে ২৫-৩০ টাকা

এক সপ্তাহের ব্যবধানে ১২০ টাকার পেঁয়াজ বিক্রি হচ্ছে ১৫০ টাকা দরে। ভারত থেকে আমদানি করা প্রতি কেজি পেঁয়াজের দাম গত সপ্তাহেও ছিল ১০০ টাকা। আজ এই পেঁয়াজ বিক্রি হচ্ছে ১২০ টাকা দরে।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘কুইক রেন্টাল ১৬ বছর খেয়েছে, আর না’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে