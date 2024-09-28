Dengue: 7 dead, 860 hospitalised in a day

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 150 this year.

During the period, 860 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 195 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals under Dhaka North City Corporation while 181 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 3,174 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 28,565 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.