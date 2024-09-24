Dengue: 3 dead, 801 hospitalised in a day

At least three dengue patients died and 801 were hospitalised in the 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Among the deaths, two were in Dhaka South City Corporation and one in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths this year now stands at 136 while the total number of cases are 25,701.

Currently, 2,855 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, of whom 1,454 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 22,710 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals so far this year.