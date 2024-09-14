Dengue: 3 dead, 548 hospitalised in a day

Three dengue patients died and at least 548 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, two were in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area while one at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 18,589 while 106 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

Currently, 1,932 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, of which 672 are from outside Dhaka.