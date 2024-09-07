Dengue: 3 dead, 403 hospitalised in a day

Three dengue patient died and at least 403 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the total number of cases rose to 15,207 while 95 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

Currently, 1,509 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.