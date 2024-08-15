Dengue: 3 dead, 228 hospitalised in 24hrs

Health
Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 74 this year.

During the period, 228 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 881 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 8,930 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

 

