Dengue: 3 dead, 1,022 hospitalised in a day

Three dengue patients died and at least 1,022 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Among the deaths, two were from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) areas while another was from Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 177 while the total number of cases climbed to 34,121, of which 19,338 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,551 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, of which 1,759 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 30,393 patients have been released from hospitals across the country so far this year.