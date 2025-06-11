Health
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:07 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Dengue: 288 hospitalised in a day; highest daily toll this year

Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:07 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:05 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 05:07 PM
Among the cases, 276 are from outside Dhaka

 

At least 288 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in a single day this year.

Among the cases, 276 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least 23 patients have died this year, of which eight are from outside Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 5,303, of which 4,012 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 4,832 dengue patients have been released so far across the country.

Currently, 448 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, 316 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডেঙ্গু, নারী,
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় রেকর্ড ২৮৮ জন হাসপাতালে

গত ২৪ ঘণ্টায় আক্রান্তদের মধ্যে ২৭৬ জনই ঢাকার বাইরের।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস-তারেক রহমান বৈঠক, আলোচনায় খালেদা জিয়ার বার্তা ও নির্বাচন ইস্যু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে