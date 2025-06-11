Dengue: 288 hospitalised in a day; highest daily toll this year

Among the cases, 276 are from outside Dhaka

At least 288 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours, which is the highest in a single day this year.

Among the cases, 276 are from outside Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

At least 23 patients have died this year, of which eight are from outside Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 5,303, of which 4,012 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 4,832 dengue patients have been released so far across the country.

Currently, 448 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, 316 of whom are from outside Dhaka.