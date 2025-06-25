Health
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:06 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Dengue: 2 dead, 326 hospitalised in a day

Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:06 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:04 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 06:06 PM
dengue deaths in bangladesh
With the new deaths, the death tolls this year has climbed to 36

 

Two people died from dengue, while 326 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data showed one fatality outside the city corporation areas in Rajshahi Division and another within Dhaka South City Corporation.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With the new deaths, the country's dengue death tolls this year has climbed to 36, including 16 from outside Dhaka.

During the same period, the total number of reported dengue cases increased to 8,870.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৮ আগস্ট ‘নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস’, ১৬ জুলাই ‘শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস’

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার গঠনের দিন ৮ আগস্ট নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস এবং গণআন্দোলন চলাকালে রংপুরে পুলিশের গুলিতে ছাত্র আবু সাঈদের নিহত হওয়ার দিন ১৬ জুলাই শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস ঘোষণা করেছে সরকার।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লন্ডনের পর এবার নিউইয়র্কও পেতে যাচ্ছে মুসলিম মেয়র?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে