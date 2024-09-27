Dengue: 2 dead, 321 hospitalised in 24 hours

At least two dengue patients died and 321 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am today.

Among the deaths, one is from Dhaka South City Corporation while another is from Dhaka North City Corporation areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 143 while total number of cases rose to 27,705 of which 15,486 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,942 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 1,420 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 24,620 patients have been released till yesterday, 14025 of which are from outside Dhaka.