Dengue: 2 dead, 233 hospitalised in a day

Two dengue patients died and at least 233 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 88 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 145 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 8,702 while 71 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

Currently, 861 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, of which 362 are from outside Dhaka.