Dengue: 2 dead, 215 hospitalised in a day

Two dengue patients died and 215 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 95 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 125 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 8,469 while 69 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 195 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals. Among the total cases, 7,574 patients have so far been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.