Dengue: 176 hospitalised in a day

A total of 176 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 73 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 103 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 6,320 while 56 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 144 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.