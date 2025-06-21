Dengue: 1 dead, 352 new cases reported in 24hrs

Today's caseload is the highest recorded in a single day this year

One more death and 352 fresh cases were reported from dengue in 24 hour till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh 31 and number of confirmed cases to 7,429 this year.

Today's caseload is the highest recorded in a single day so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The previous highest was 288 on June 11, followed by 284 on June 19.

Currently, 882 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.