Control hypertension to curb NCDs: speakers

Although the government has taken several initiatives to control hypertension, ensuring necessary allocation for an uninterrupted supply of medicine across the country remains a challenge, said speakers at a discussion today.

The prevalence of hypertension and hypertension-related various non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is growing increasingly in the country. Premature deaths from NCDs can be reduced to a great extent by controlling hypertension alone, they said.

The remarks came at a discussion titled "Hypertension Situation in Bangladesh and Way Forward", at BMA Bhaban in the capital.

Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) organised the event with the support of Global Health Advocacy Incubator, marking World Hypertension Day.

Speaking at the programme, Emeritus Professor ABM Abdullah, said, "Controlling hypertension can significantly curb the prevalence of NCDs. The government has already made a decision to provide anti-hypertensive medicine ‍at community clinics, which is highly commendable. However, necessary budgetary allocation must be ensured to keep the supply of the medicine uninterrupted."

Md Enamul Haque, director general of Health Economics Unit, said that research shows that investing just Tk 1 for hypertension screening and medicines, can yield an overall benefit worth Tk 18.

Hypertension-related NCDs can be brought under control through increased investment and its effective utilisation, he added.

Md Quiume Talukder, line director (CBHC) of Directorate General of Health Services, said, "We are working towards ensuring the availability of anti-hypertensive medicine from all Upazila Health Complexes and Community Clinics gradually."

Implementation of this programme will pave the way for substantial reduction in the prevalence of hypertension and non-communicable diseases, he added.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority director Laila Akhter, BSMMU Professor SM Mustafa Zaman, among others, also spoke at the event.