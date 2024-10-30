Committee formed to improve quality of private medical and dental colleges

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has formed an inspection and monitoring committee aiming to improve the quality of education in private medical and dental colleges and to ensure transparency and accountability.

This committee will inspect at least four private medical and dental colleges each month and submit reports to the secretary of the health ministry.

The additional secretary (Medical Education Wing) of the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division will be the committee convener while the deputy secretary (Medical Education-2) of the division will be the secretary general of the committee.

The other members are — the joint secretary (Medical Education) of the division, director (Medical Education) of the Directorate General of Medical Education, and a professor of basic subjects nominated by the Director General of Medical Education.

The ministry today issued a circular in this regard. The circular was signed by Mahbuba Bilkis, deputy secretary (Medical Education-2) of the Health Education and Family Welfare Division.

According to the circular, the committee was formed to enhance academic, administrative, and educational quality of private medical colleges and its dental units, and other private dental colleges as well as to ensure transparency and accountability.