Health
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:29 PM

Most Viewed

Health

25 more hospitalised with dengue

Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:27 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 08:29 PM

Twenty-five dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

The total number of dengue cases this year rose to 1,006 with the new patients, according to DGHS.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The total number of deaths this year is 14 so far.

A total of 135 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 857 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দীর্ঘ ২৯ বছর অগণতান্ত্রিক শক্তি বাংলাদেশ শাসন করেছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি সন্ত্রাসী দল, সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের মাধ্যমে কখনো ক্ষমতায় আসেনি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘দীর্ঘ ২৯ বছর অগণতান্ত্রিক শক্তি বাংলাদেশ শাসন করেছে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনের সময় ভারত পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছিল, স্বীকার করতেই হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification