16 to 30 age group most vulnerable

As per DGHS data on dengue outbreak

Compared to other ages, people in the 16 to 30 age group are the most vulnerable to dengue infection this year.

According to experts, people in this age bracket remain outside home for a significant portion of time, which may have caused the high infection rate.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the highest 8,551 dengue patients are aged 21 to 25, while 7,751 are aged 26 to 30, and 7,308 are aged 16 to 20.

Meanwhile, one more died in the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours preceding yesterday morning, while 477 were hospitalised in the same period.

With that, the death toll this year has reached 269, while the total number of cases has risen to 54,702.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, said, "A lot of people get infected with dengue at their offices or educational institutions. As people in the 16 to 30 age group remain outside most of the time, this may have contributed to their contracting the mosquito-borne disease in large numbers."

Bashar suggested wearing full-sleeved shirts, full pants, socks, and shoes to stay safe from the Aedes mosquito, the carrier of dengue virus.

People must also be careful in keeping their houses, yards, and workplaces clean, he said.

He also suggested people to use mosquito-killing repellent and cream to protect them from mosquito bites and to use mosquito nets while sleeping.

Entomologist Manzur A Chowdhury said there could be a connection between the high population of that age group and the large number of infections.

Stressing the need for continuing anti-mosquito drives, Manzur said the peak of dengue this year may reach in November, and the number of cases will start reducing afterwards.

He, however, warned that though the number of dengue cases will start declining, it will not be reduced significantly this year. People may get infected with dengue until February, he said.

Meanwhile, Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, highlighted that high-risk groups, including the elderly, obese individuals, pregnant women, infants, and people with comorbidities, are more susceptible to fatal outcomes.

Dr Ahsan advised that severe stomach pain, difficulty breathing, extreme weakness, bleeding from the gums or nose, and vomiting should be treated as signs of immediate hospitalisation.

"Failure to hospitalise patients showing these warning signs can result in shock syndrome," he added.

He recommended consulting a doctor immediately after developing a fever and performing a Complete Blood Count (CBC) test on the third or fourth day of fever, even if the NS1 test for dengue is negative.

Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin, director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), recently advised that anyone diagnosed with fever should immediately consult a doctor and follow prescribed treatments.

Keeping well-hydrated is crucial, with coconut water, saline, fruit juices, and homemade drinks recommended to maintain hydration and provide essential vitamins and minerals to aid recovery.

Dr Shirin also stressed the importance of cleanliness to prevent further infections, urging people to clear stagnant water from yards and rooftops to prevent mosquito breeding.