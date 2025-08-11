Nutrition Begins at the Root

Dr. F H Ansarey talks to Zahidur Rabbi of The Daily Star

The Daily Star (TDS): How have ACI's high-quality seeds, modern machinery, and crop protection products contributed to improved nutrition outcomes among smallholder farming households? What evidence or farmer feedback supports this?

Dr. F H Ansarey (FHA): ACI's approach to combating malnutrition focuses on biofortified seeds and nutrient-dense crop varieties, alongside mechanisation and safe crop protection methods. ACI dhan1, a short-duration Aman rice enriched with ~24.8 ppm zinc, improves dietary diversity while enabling multiple cropping cycles. Wheat varieties ACI gom1 and gom2, with high yield, protein and gluten content, have proven successful in enhancing both income and food quality for households. Valencia potato, with high dry matter and vitamin C content, has supported farmer profits and household meals.

TDS: Why is it crucial to consider nutrition outcomes at the production stage, and how does ACI ensure that its products and services are accessible, relevant, and beneficial to farmers' health and nutrition?

FHA: For over 60% of rural households, what they grow directly determines what they eat. Traditional agricultural models have prioritised yield over nutritional quality, leading to widespread micronutrient deficiencies. ACI has integrated nutrition goals into its seed and input development to promote diversity, nutrient density, and food safety.

ACI has built a national network of over 4,380 retail points. Products are available in small pack sizes (1g–100g), accompanied by seasonal promotions tailored to low-income farmers. Additional support is provided through mobile agro-clinics, SMS and WhatsApp helplines, and digital advisory services.

TDS: How has ACI adapted its outreach and seed distribution strategies to improve access for remote or underserved communities, particularly in addressing the needs of smallholder farmers?

FHA: ACI has implemented inclusive outreach models, including field demonstrations, school-based nutrition plots, and homestead garden initiatives. Through its partnership with the Suchona Project in Sylhet and Moulvibazar, ACI introduced hybrid vegetable varieties to marginal and homestead farmers. These include Moina (bottle gourd), Durlob (ridge gourd), Lalmia (red amaranth), Gimakolmi (kangkong), and Pusti (indian spinach).

TDS: What collaborative models with iDE have proven most effective in supporting knowledge-sharing, adoption of climate-smart inputs, and positive shifts in farming practices related to better nutrition and productivity?

FHA: ACI's collaboration with iDE Bangladesh has demonstrated how public-private partnerships can scale nutrition-sensitive agriculture. Through models like 'Last-Mile Agents' and demonstration plots, adoption rates of improved seeds in Suchona zones have reached 80 percent. Farmers receive nutrition-sensitive training, zone-specific crop recommendations, and access to climate-smart technology bundles such as drip irrigation and early-maturing seeds.

TDS: What evaluation methods does ACI use to assess the impact of its agricultural inputs and support services on nutritional outcomes and sustainable agricultural practices at the community level?

FHA: ACI applies a combination of on-farm trials and Participatory Variety Evaluations (PVEs) to assess local adaptability and food preferences. Additional evaluation methods include surveys, focus group discussions, harvest tracking, and pre-post household surveys measuring dietary diversity and food availability. Feedback is also collected through digital CRM systems and helplines.

Extension efforts are supported through the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and local farmer meetings. ACI aligns crop recommendations with agro-ecological zones and connects marginal households to its field and trade channels. Its contract farming and outgrower models have shown promising results in reducing chemical fertiliser use and encouraging organic inputs and mixed cropping.

This content has been published under 'Catalyzing Markets' - a media campaign jointly initiated by iDE and The Daily Star. This interview is conducted by Md. Zahidur Rabbi

iDE, a global nonprofit organisation in 12 countries since 1984, drives poverty reduction through market-driven solutions in Bangladesh, scaling agriculture, WASH, climate resilience, clean energy, and women's empowerment.