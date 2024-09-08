Update on RSV vaccines

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), previously known for causing cough primarily in young children, has been recognised as a significant threat to adults aged 60 and older, potentially leading to severe Lower Respiratory Tract Disease (LRTD).

Three FDA-approved RSV vaccines are now available: two protein subunit vaccines (GSK's Arexvy and Pfizer's Abrysvo) and one mRNA vaccine (Moderna's mResvia). The Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) recommends that adults aged 75 and older, as well as those aged 60 to 74 at higher risk for severe RSV disease, receive a single dose of any of these vaccines.

The optimal vaccination period is September through October, and RSV vaccines can be administered alongside other vaccines, such as the influenza vaccine.

Effectiveness data from the first RSV season after immunisation showed that the subunit vaccines prevented serious LRTD with effectiveness ranging from 75% to 82% across targeted age groups, including those with immunocompromising conditions. The mRNA vaccine demonstrated an initial efficacy of about 79%, though protection decreased to below 50% after a median of 19 months.