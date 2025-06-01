Unmasking the sweet trap: call for global ban on flavoured tobacco to protect youth

On May 31, the World Health Organisation (WHO) marks World No Tobacco Day 2025 with a bold call: ban all flavours in tobacco and nicotine products to protect youth from addiction and disease. The theme, "Bright Products. Dark Intentions. Unmasking the Appeal" highlights how the industry uses appealing flavours and flashy designs to lure young people into addiction.

Flavours like menthol, cotton candy, and bubble gum make harmful products more palatable, masking their harshness and encouraging experimentation. These flavours not only increase the likelihood of starting but also make it harder to quit. WHO's latest report shows that flavour accessories—such as capsule filters and click-on drops—are designed to bypass regulations and hook new users, especially teenagers.

Currently, over 50 countries ban flavoured tobacco, while others restrict e-cigarette flavours or disposable vapes. But flavour accessories remain largely unregulated, giving the industry room to manipulate the market.

WHO warns that these tactics are fuelling a new wave of addiction. Paired with social media marketing and colourful packaging, nicotine products like pouches, heated tobacco, and disposable vapes are spreading rapidly among youth.

"This isn't innovation—it's manipulation," said Dr Rüdiger Krech, WHO Director of Health Promotion. "We are watching a generation get hooked on gummy bear-flavoured nicotine."

With 8 million tobacco-related deaths annually, WHO urges all governments to act swiftly. The message is clear: flavours have no place in a healthy future.

Source: World Health Organisation