Unhealthy commodities and their mental health impact

"Unhealthy commodities" like tobacco, alcohol, ultra-processed foods, social media, and fossil fuels are increasingly linked to mental health disorders such as depression, suicide, and anxiety, according to a study published in the PLOS Global Public Health journal. These commercial products and activities are also associated with broader impacts like climate change and air pollution, which further contribute to mental health issues, making the case for their recognition as significant determinants of health.

Globally, about one in eight people lives with a mental health disorder, including conditions like depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies. While many factors contribute to mental illness, the study focusses on the role of commercial determinants of health — the ways in which products marketed and consumed on a mass scale negatively affect both individual and public health. The researchers performed an umbrella synthesis of 65 review studies, examining the impact of six specific commodities: tobacco, alcohol, ultra-processed foods, gambling, social media, and fossil fuels. They also explored the mental health effects of fossil fuel consumption, including climate change and air pollution.

The review found consistent evidence linking alcohol, tobacco, gambling, social media, ultra-processed foods, and air pollution to depression. Additionally, alcohol, tobacco, gambling, social media, climate change, and air pollution were associated with suicide, while social media also had ties to self-harm. Climate change and air pollution were linked to increased anxiety.

The findings call for greater attention to the mental health consequences of these commercial activities.