Sleep duration linked to blood vessel damage in Diabetes

If you have recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, paying attention to your sleep habits might be more important than you think. A recent study published in The Lancet reveals that both too little and too much sleep can increase the risk of developing serious complications related to diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is already a challenging condition, but it becomes even more problematic when it leads to microvascular disease—damage to the small blood vessels. This can result in complications such as retinopathy (eye damage) and nephropathy (kidney damage). Now, research from Denmark has shown that your sleep duration plays a significant role in this risk.

In a study involving nearly 400 people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, participants' sleep was tracked using wearable devices for 10 days. The findings were clear: those who slept less than 7 hours or more than 9 hours per night were at a higher risk of microvascular damage compared to those who had an optimal sleep duration of 7 to 9 hours.

Specifically, short sleepers had a 2.6 times higher risk of microvascular disease, while long sleepers had a 2.3 times higher risk. Age further amplified these risks. For people aged 62 and older, short sleep was associated with a 5.7 times higher risk of small blood vessel damage.

The takeaway? Maintaining a healthy sleep schedule is crucial for managing type 2 diabetes and preventing further complications. While lifestyle changes for diabetes often focus on diet and exercise, ensuring you get an optimal amount of sleep should also be a priority. This simple change can make a big difference in your overall health and well-being.