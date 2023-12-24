‘Seek support for menopause’

Speakers tell ‘#Speak Your Mind’ event

Speakers at a roundtable yesterday emphasised the mental well-being challenges associated with menopause among women aged 40 and beyond.

They underscored the importance of recognising this issue and stressed the need for women to seek appropriate support from experts.

Power of She, a digital platform dealing with women's advancement, organised the event titled "#Speak Your Mind", at The Daily Star Centre.

"I neither knew about mental health and its connection to menopause, nor knew about where to go to talk about the issue. I often had fights with my husband and less interaction with my children because of being in a bad mood," said Rashida Begum, a working woman.

Sabina Sabi, project chief of Power of She, said following the onset of menopause around the age of 40, women experience both physical and mental changes.

"It is crucial for them to prioritise their mental well-being during this period to alleviate stress. Failure to do so may lead to recurring challenges in both family and workplace settings, as women may struggle without a clear understanding of the necessary steps for support," she said.

Prof Laila Arjumand Banu, former president of Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), said, "Women aged between 45 and 50 experience substantial hormonal changes, resulting in mental health challenges. Unfortunately, a lack of awareness among women and their surroundings exacerbates the imbalance in maintaining robust mental health and effective family and social interactions during this period."

Citing earlier findings, Syed Ishtiak Reza, CEO and editor-in-chief of Global Television, stressed the importance of conducting a contextual analysis that delves into various backgrounds to pinpoint the underlying reasons behind these challenges and effectively overcome those.

Chayanika Chowdhury, film director; Runa Khan, actress; and Dr Mekhla Sarkar, specialist at National Institute of Mental Health, also spoke.