RSV: The winter virus that can break more than just your breath

Most people think of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as a common winter illness that causes coughs, colds, or breathing problems—especially in older adults. But a recent study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases suggests that RSV may pose a far more serious risk to the heart than previously believed.

Researchers looking at adults hospitalised with RSV found that a large number experienced heart-related problems, not just during their illness but especially in the first month after getting infected. These heart complications included heart failure, irregular heartbeats like atrial fibrillation, and even heart attacks. Shockingly, many of these patients had no previous history of heart disease.

In fact, the risk of having a heart problem during RSV infection was much higher than in the six months before getting sick. Most of these complications occurred within the first week of falling ill.

What is more worrying is that more than half of the cases were first-time heart events, meaning RSV may actually trigger these conditions, not just worsen existing ones.

This new research sends a clear message: RSV is not just a lung infection—it can seriously affect your heart too. With colder months approaching and RSV season returning, older adults and people with underlying health conditions should stay alert.

Prevention, early diagnosis, and proper care during RSV illness may help lower the risk of these hidden and dangerous complications. As science learns more, it is clear that RSV deserves just as much attention as the flu or COVID when it comes to heart health.