Global childhood vaccination coverage holds steady, yet over 14 million infants remain unvaccinated

In 2024, 89% of infants globally – about 115 million – received at least one dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine, and 85% – roughly 109 million – completed all three doses, according to new national immunization coverage data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

Compared to 2023, around 171 000 more children received at least one vaccine, and one million more completed the full three-dose DTP series. While the gains are modest, they signal continued progress by countries working to protect children, even amid growing challenges.

Still, nearly 20 million infants missed at least one dose of DTP-containing vaccine last year, including 14.3 million "zero-dose" children who never received a single dose of any vaccine. That's 4 million more than the 2024 target needed to stay on track with Immunisation Agenda 2030 goals, and 1.4 million more than in 2019, the baseline year for measuring progress.

Children often remain un- or under-vaccinated due to a combination of factors, such as limited access to immunisation services, disrupted supply, conflict and instability, or misinformation about vaccines.

The promise of protecting every child is at risk

Although the community demand for childhood vaccination remains high and protection against more diseases is expanding, the latest estimates highlight a concerning trajectory. National and global funding shortfalls, growing instability worldwide, and rising vaccine misinformation threaten to further stall or even reverse progress which would risk increases in severe disease and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.

WHO and UNICEF call on governments and relevant partners to:

• close the funding gap for Gavi's next strategic cycle (2026–2030) to protect millions of children in lower-income countries and global health security;

• strengthen immunisation in conflict and fragile settings to reach more zero-dose children and prevent deadly disease outbreaks;

• prioritise local-led strategies and domestic investment, embedding immunisation firmly within primary health care systems to close equity gaps;

• counter misinformation and further increase vaccine uptake through evidence-based approaches; and

• invest in stronger data and disease surveillance systems to guide high-impact immunisation programmes.