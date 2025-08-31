Beyond the heartache: How grief impacts health

Grief is often thought of as an emotional experience, but its reach goes far deeper—affecting physical health in surprising ways. When someone faces a major loss, the stress can disrupt nearly every system in the body.

One of the first changes people notice is sleep disturbance. Falling asleep may become difficult, nights are restless, or, conversely, some may sleep excessively. Fatigue quickly follows, fuelled by emotional strain and reduced energy. Keeping up with balanced meals, light activity, and social connections can provide much-needed support.

Research shows that prolonged grief weakens the immune system, leaving the body more vulnerable to infections. It is also linked to inflammation, a process tied to conditions like diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Stress hormones, especially cortisol, often surge during the grieving period. When levels stay high, they can raise blood pressure and increase cardiovascular risk.

Digestive issues are also common—ranging from nausea and cramps to diarrhoea or constipation. Muscle tension may trigger headaches, back pain, or joint stiffness. Even the heart itself can be affected: intense grief has been associated with rapid heartbeat, higher chances of heart attack, and in rare cases, "broken heart syndrome", a condition that mimics a heart attack but usually resolves within weeks.

While some of these effects ease with time, ongoing symptoms should not be ignored. Talking with a doctor, counsellor, or support group can help individuals navigate both the emotional and physical consequences of loss, fostering healing on every level.