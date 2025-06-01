Balancing the scales: Diet and lifestyle for corporate men

In Bangladesh's corporate world, men are increasingly falling victim to sedentary routines, high stress, and poor dietary choices. With the economy growing, corporate demands are intensifying—often at the expense of health. As a result, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and mental health issues are on the rise.

A typical workday begins with a rushed breakfast, followed by long commutes, hours at a desk, and late-night meetings or heavy dinners. Caffeine and processed snacks fill the gaps, while physical activity remains rare.

A study by the Bangladesh Institute of Health Sciences found that 7 in 10 corporate men show signs of lifestyle-related illnesses. Most are preventable through simple, consistent changes in diet and routine.

Mindful eating is essential. Emphasising seasonal produce, whole grains, and lean proteins—while avoiding fried foods, sugary drinks, and excess red meat—can lower chronic disease risk. Even at the office, healthier snacks like fruits, nuts, or green tea are better alternatives.

Exercise must also be integrated—through walking breaks, using stairs, or pre/post-work workouts. Corporations should support wellness with health screenings, ergonomic workspaces, and movement-friendly policies.

Mental health matters too. The culture of overwork must shift. Work-life balance, access to counselling, and celebrating healthy habits at work can make a difference.

Bangladesh stands at a crossroads. Ignoring these red flags will strain both individual well-being and national productivity. The time for a health-conscious corporate culture is now.

The writer is the founder & CEO of Nutrition For Change. E-mail: [email protected]