961 nurses get training on palliative care

A total 961 nurses have been provided training on palliative care at Kumudini Women's Medical College in Tangail's Mirzapur.

Palliative Care Society of Bangladesh (PCSB), in collaboration with Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal Limited, provided training to the nurses in two phases held on April 2-4 and April 18-19.

Nurses from diverse educational backgrounds, including diploma, B.Sc., and post-graduate levels, participated in this initiative.

It was the first instance of training on palliative care in Bangladesh, aimed at raising large-scale awareness.

Globally, only 14 percent people receive palliative care, a crucial service, which encompasses the holistic care of patients with incurable life-limiting diseases, addressing their physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being.

At present, approximately 800,000 people across Bangladesh, including more than 70,000 children, are in need of palliative care.

Unfortunately, the available palliative care services are predominantly based in Dhaka, that too inadequately.

PCSB advisor Dr Nezamuddin Ahmed, also former chairperson of palliative medicine department at BSMMU, stressed for making palliative care services more available to those in need.

"Neglecting this issue risks crippling the society, not only due to the growing elderly population but also the lack of essential healthcare services," he said.

Dr Nezamuddin Ahmed, Professor Dr Sanjida Shahria, Dr Noorjahan Begum, Dr Sarah Ahmed, senior staff nurses Moumita Roy and Rahima Akter, and volunteer Saki Farnaz conducted the training.

Principal Sister Rina Cruz and her fellow nurses were present at the session.