7 key nutrients for strong, healthy nails: The ultimate guide

Your nails can be an indicator of your overall health, constantly renewing with the help of nutrients. While many nail-strengthening supplements are marketed, there s insufficient research to back their claims. Biotin, however, is the exception, showing promising results in small studies. It is a B vitamin (B7) that aids protein metabolism and supports nail growth, especially for brittle nails.

To nourish your nails naturally, it s crucial to maintain a balanced diet. These seven nutrients are essential for healthy nails:

Biotin – Known for promoting growth and strength in nails, found in foods like egg yolks, salmon, and avocado.

B vitamins – B12 and folate support nail health and prevent brittle nails. Rich sources include dairy, leafy greens, and citrus fruits.

Iron – Prevents oxygen shortage to your nails. Iron-rich foods like meat, beans, and spinach are essential.

Magnesium – Vital for protein synthesis, magnesium helps with strong nails and is found in almonds, quinoa, and leafy greens.

Protein – Keratin, a protein in nails, is built from amino acids. Consuming enough protein from meat, eggs, and legumes helps reinforce nails.

Vitamin C – Important for collagen production and nail strength. Citrus, bell peppers, and tomatoes are great sources.

Zinc – Supports cell growth and nail integrity, found in meat, seeds, and nuts.

While a variety of these nutrients from food can support nail health, biotin supplements may assist in strengthening brittle nails, though a balanced diet is preferred.