Close illegal hospitals, clinics

Health minister issues directive

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday directed the authorities concerned to shut down all unregistered hospitals, diagnostic centres, and clinics.

"Unregistered medical facilities will not be spared ... stern actions will be taken against those who run medical facilities without licence," he made the comments when Bangladesh Health Reporter's Forum met him at his ministry.

He said, "I myself have been a victim of an unlicenced hospital. Therefore, I will not tolerate any such negligence."

About the new variant of Covid-19, he said, "We will be cautious against the new variant of coronavirus ... he suggested maintaining health rules to prevent the deadly virus."

The government plans to administer the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 1.25 crore people this year and another 1.25 crore people will be vaccinated next year, added the minister.

About Ayaan's death, Samanta Lal said, "This incident is deeply tragic. We are awaiting the investigating committee's report. If any negligence is found in the probe report, we will take stern action against those responsible for the death".

Five-year-old Ayaan died following his circumcision at United Medical College Hospital in Dhaka allegedly due to negligence and wrong treatment.