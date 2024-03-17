Price capping falls flat again

Govt move to rein in prices brings little relief for consumers

The price capping on 29 commodities exists on paper only as most of those items were sold at different kitchen markets in Dhaka yesterday at higher prices than those fixed by the government.

Visiting Karwan Bazar, Kochukhet, Ibrahimpur, and Mirpur-14 kitchen markets, The Daily Star found that traders were selling the essentials at the previously hiked prices.

Grass peas were being sold for Tk 130-140 a kg, up from the government-fixed price of Tk 92.61.

Vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, beans, aubergine, green chillies, tomatoes, and pumpkin sold at prices higher by Tk 10 to 40 per kg than the government-fixed rates.

The government fixed the rate of goat meat at Tk 1003.56 per kg, but the item was sold for Tk 1,050 yesterday.

Chicken (Sonali) was sold for Tk 320-330 a kg, up from Tk 262 fixed by the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM).

Prices of different varieties of pulses, including red lentils, moong, and mashkalai, were Tk 5 to 35 higher than the rates fixed by the government.

The DAM on Friday fixed the prices of 29 commodities from production to consumer level. Of those, only eggs and katla fish were sold at the government-fixed rates -- Tk 10-10.50 per egg and Tk 300-400 per kg of katla fish.

On September 14 last year, the government fixed the prices of eggs, onions and potatoes after the prices of these essentials shot up. However, the authorities concerned could not enforce the price cap despite raids by different government agencies in different wholesale and retail markets.

Traders, however, said prices of these two commodities remain unchanged for three to four days before the government fixed their prices.

Some retailers claimed that they were unaware of the latest price capping, while others opined that this move will not work unless the supply of essentials increase. They said they cannot cut the prices as the wholesalers charge them higher rates.

"The prices fixed by the government are much less than our wholesale purchase prices. If the government can cut the wholesale prices of commodities, then we will be able to sell those at the rates fixed by the government," Md Gofran, owner of a grocery shop at Karwan Bazar, told The Daily Star.

Amid such a situation, the people from limited-income families are struggling to cope with the rising prices of essentials.

Many consumers said that fixing the prices of essentials never worked before and it would not work in future either.

"It's nothing but a farce. I heard that the prices of 29 commodities have been fixed but I know the prices would not be effective," Abul Hossen, a consumer, told this newspaper at Kochukhet Bazar.

SM Nazir Hossain, vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, said the government had capped prices on some daily essentials before, but those were hardly enforced.

"The authorities just fixed the prices and didn't take measures to enforce those. Price capping should be done considering the actual market situation. For that, the authorities concerned should sit with the traders, NBR and other stakeholders to find a solution," he added.