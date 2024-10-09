Only signboard of syndicate has changed: Hasnat Abdullah

Price of essentials
Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has expressed concerns about the interim government's inability to dismantle syndicates.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he wrote, "Only the signboard of the syndicate has changed."

He also highlighted the issue of the rising egg prices, noting that "eggs exchange hands four times in Karwan Bazar alone while still on the truck."

Hasnat also questioned the primary significance of their movement if the syndicate remains intact and prices of goods continue to soar.

