Onion prices stay high despite raids

Onion prices are yet to come down despite raids by the authorities in different wholesale and retail markets across the country.

Yesterday, the locally-grown onion was selling at Tk 196 to Tk 220 per kg and the Indian onion at Tk 160 to Tk 170, said Mohammad Babul Mia, a retailer in the capital's Kawran Bazar, one of the biggest kitchen markets in the capital.

Onion prices shot up by more than Tk 100 per kg to Tk 240 overnight following India's announcement of an export ban on the vegetable from December 8 to March next year.

India is a major source of the key cooking ingredient for Bangladesh.

At an event in the capital yesterday, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said: "How can the price of onion increase by Tk 80 per kg in a day? How did the price of onion rise to Tk 200 the next day?"

To rein in the spiralling prices, 43 teams of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection conducted raids all over the country and fined 80 establishments a total of Tk 3.7 lakh. The raids will intensify in the coming days.

Several teams of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police are working on the field in Chawkbazar and Shyambazar areas to keep the market under control, said the DB chief Harun Or Rashid in response to a reporter's question at his office in the capital's Minto Road yesterday.

"If anyone hoards onions to sell them at high prices, we will bring them under the law," he said.

But the initiative had little effect so far.

For instance, the wholesaler Babul was selling the local onions at Tk 200 a kg even yesterday.

"There has been no change in the prices," said Mohammad Abdul Mazed, general secretary of the Shyambazar Onion Wholesalers Association.

He was selling imported onions at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg and the homegrown ones at Tk 180 per kg.

Since Saturday, each kg of onion has been selling for Tk 180-220 in Pabna, ‍said a retail trader.

Last week, each maund (37.3kg) of onion sold for Tk 4,000-4,500. Now, it is more than Tk 7,000 a maund, said Rabiul Islam, a wholesale trader.

Over in Dinajpur, a kg of onion was selling for Tk 210 to Tk 220, up from Tk 90 a kg on Friday.