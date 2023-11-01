Onion, potato prices soar

Prices of potatoes and onions have skyrocketed in the kitchen markets.

The local variety of onions was selling for Tk 120-140 a kg in Mohammadpur Krishi Market, and kitchen markets of Mirpur-1, New Market, and Karwan Bazar in the capital yesterday.

Traders say the price of all types of the bulb increased mainly due to the rise in the price of imported onions.

Over the last seven days, the price of local onions jumped up to Tk 130-140 from Tk 90-95 per kg. Imported onions were sold at Tk 120-125 a kg from Tk 70-80.

Mohammad Anwar Hossain, a retail trader at Mirpur-1 kitchen market, said prices of potatoes and onions are increasing every day. He did not get any satisfactory answers from wholesale traders when asked about the reason for the abnormal increase in prices.

He added that the sale of onions and potatoes decreased by 30 percent due to the excessive increase in prices.

A large portion of the onion demand is met by imports from India. On Saturday, India decided to impose the floor price on onion exports to discourage outbound shipments and thereby ensure stability in its domestic market, resulting in the rise.

Shahid Alam, a shopper in Mirpur-1 kitchen market, yesterday said he had to pay Tk 30 extra to buy a kg of local variety of onions.

"When the grocer asked for the extra, I could not believe my ears. I asked him the reason, but he could not give any reasonable answer," he said.

Shahid said he had to cut consumption of several essential items because of high prices.

Potatoes were being sold for Tk 50-55 a kg a week ago and the price increased to Tk 60-65 yesterday.

According to traders, there is a shortage in supply. Besides, the demand for potatoes has gone up due to high prices of vegetables, making potatoes even costlier.

On September 14, the commerce ministry fixed the prices of potato at Tk 35-36 per kg, onion at Tk 64-65 a kg, and eggs Tk 12 per piece to control the increasing price. But the ministry's move fell flat as traders did not comply with it even from the next day.

Abdul Majed, an onion importer, and wholesale trader at Shyambazar in Old Dhaka, said the recent announcement from India caused the price to go up further in domestic markets.

"I don't think the price will come down before the domestic new onion hits the market in December," he said.

Prices of coarse and fine rice verities went up Tk 2-3 per kg at retail shops over the last one week.

Nazrul Islam, a retail trader at Karwan Bazar, said coarse varieties, including BR-28, rose to Tk 55 per kg from Tk 52 to Tk 53.

The price of fine miniket rice went up to Tk 68 from Tk 65 per kg. The price of nazirshail, another fine rice, was Tk 67 a kg, which increased to Tk 70, he said.

Omar Faruk, a rice wholesaler at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, yesterday said the government recently announced that it would increase purchase prices of paddy and rice by Tk 2 per kg this year from last year.

This year, the government fixed the purchase price of Aman paddy at Tk 30 a kg, boiled rice at Tk 44 per kg, and white rice (Atap) at Tk 43 per kg. Since then, mill owners have increased the price of rice, citing a shortage of paddy in the market.

The price of broiler chicken has also shot up. A week ago, broiler chicken was sold at Tk 180-190 a kg. It is now being sold at Tk 200-210.

The absence of government vigilance to curb the price and the high profiteering of a section of business people are mainly responsible for the price spiral of the commodities in the local market, said Selim Raihan, a professor of economics at Dhaka University.

"Even after a long period of time, why this problem could not be logically solved by importing daily essentials or intervention in the market?" he asked.

It is seen that prices are jumping due to intervention in the market, he said.

"If the government is really sincere, then why they are not taking any effective initiative to counter the increase in the prices of daily commodities at such an abnormal rate?" Prof Raihan asked while talking to The Daily Star.