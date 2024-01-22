PM warns of stern action against hoarders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sounded a strong warning against hoarders and market manipulators.

"If anyone hoards any goods out of ill-motive, we'll have to take stern action against them through mobile courts and if needed send them to jail," she said.

The AL president said this while chairing a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her residence Gono Bhaban.

She said the sudden price hike of essentials after the election is abnormal.

"It is essential to find out who are manipulators behind it. Not only find them, but also take instant action against them. We'll do it in future," she added.

The premier urged the people of the country to stay vigilant so that no one could play games with the prices of food items by hoarding and selling in the black market.

Coming down heavily on those who question the recently held 12th parliamentary election, Hasina said the people accepted this election.

"Attempts are being made to create unnecessary confusion. Not only that, all of a sudden, the prices of rice and commodities went up after the election," she added.

The AL chief said the people spontaneously exercised their franchise in the January 7 general election despite campaigns carried out asking voters not to cast votes.

Noting that there are attempts to wage movements in the RMG sector alongside price-hike of essentials, she said having failed to thwart the election, the BNP now wants to start again in an alternative way.

The PM said the people are pleased and happy that the election was held and Awami League formed the government.

The socioeconomic development of the people of this country would be ensured through the continuation of democracy, she added.

Noting that her government will make further development of the country, she said they would keep arrangements to give a befitted reply to those who come to obstruct the development journey of Bangladesh.

The upcoming countrywide upazila election was discussed at the meeting.