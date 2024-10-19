Drop in prices of egg, veggies brings relief

The price of eggs dropped yesterday as the supply increased in the capital's kitchen markets. Some shops sold eggs at government-fixed prices.

Producers were selling brown eggs for Tk 1,058 each 100 pieces (Tk 126.96 per dozen) yesterday.

At the capital's Tejgaon wholesale egg market, the price was Tk 132 per dozen. Retailers at Karwan Bazar sold eggs for Tk 145 per dozen.

In several kitchen markets and areas, retailers sold eggs for Tk 150-160 per dozen yesterday, down from Tk 190-200 three days ago.

Under the pricing set by the government, each egg should be sold for Tk 10.58 at the producer level, Tk 11.01 at wholesale, and Tk 11.87 at retail. This means the consumers should be able to purchase eggs for Tk 142.44 per dozen.

To make egg affordable to people, the government has permitted its import with a reduced import duty. The 25 percent import duty has been cut to 5 percent.

This duty relief will be available until December 15, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said in an order issued on Thursday.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Mohammad Amanat Ullah, former president of the Tejgaon Egg Merchants' Association, said, "As per an agreement, four farms began supplying 20 lakh eggs to the wholesale markets from Thursday -- 10 lakh to Tejgaon and 10 lakh to Kaptan Bazar -- at the government-set prices.

"But at the Tejgaon wholesale egg market, we have a demand for 14-15 lakh eggs every day. The farms provided 10 lakh eggs at Tk 10.58 per piece. We sourced the remaining 4-5 lakh eggs from other farms and dealers at a rate of Tk 11.40-11.60 per piece. This is why egg prices vary between sellers," he explained.

He said the price of eggs would remain stable if the corporate businesses and other farms maintain a consistent supply.

Rafiqul Islam, an egg vendor at Karwan Bazar, said he bought eggs for Tk 1,400 per 100 pieces three days ago, but the price dropped to Tk 1,100 yesterday. As a result, he was able to sell eggs for Tk 145 per dozen.

"As the price of eggs has dropped, many are buying in larger quantities," he said.

Shakiul Islam, who runs a mess in Kathalbagan, said he went to a shop to buy a dozen eggs yesterday but he purchased two and a half dozens.

Rony, an egg seller at Shewrapara, however, said he was selling eggs at Tk 160 per dozen yesterday because he had bought them at Tk 142 per dozen.

Meanwhile, prices of some vegetables dropped slightly yesterday after the supply increased in the capital's kitchen markets.

Green chillies were selling for Tk 240-320 per kg at different markets, down from Tk 400-500 last week.

Traders said that the import of chillies from India was stopped for several days due to the Durga Puja holidays. Once the imports return to normal, the chillies will decrease further.

Saifur Rahman Chowdhury, general secretary of the Karwan Bazar Kachamal Arat Baboshayee Malik Bohumukhi Somobai Samity, said the supply of vegetables has increased compared to last week, leading to a drop in prices by Tk 10-20 per kg at the wholesale markets.