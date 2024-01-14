Will expand export volume thru harvesting marine resources

Says Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman

The government has a plan to increase export volume in the fisheries sector through harvesting marine fish resources, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said today.

"There is a huge potential of marine fish resources... we have plans to collect and export more marine fish to different countries," he told journalists at his ministry after assuming office yesterday.

The fisheries and livestock sector has made a significant contribution to the lives and livelihood alongside meeting the demand for proteins of 18 crore people, the minister said.

"We have a plan to ensure the availability of proteins aiming to meet domestic demands," he also said.

The government has attached the highest priority to keep prices of eggs, milk, meat and fish within the purchasing capacity of common people during Ramadan, the minister added.