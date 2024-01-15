Selling of Baghair at Moulvibazar fish fair draws flak

The centuries-old three-day "Poush Sankranti" fish fair ended in Moulvibazar this morning.

At the fair, held at Sreemangal, Kulaura, and Kamalganj, locals and visitors got to buy a variety of sweet water fish put on display by fishers.

The biggest attraction of the fair was Baghair (Tiger Fish).

A 120kg Baghair fetched Tk 2.50 lakh in Sherpur while a 45kg one was tagged for Tk 1.20 lakh.

However, the netting and subsequent selling of Baghair drew criticism from environmentalists and officials.

Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer of Sylhet, said buying and selling Baghair is a punishable offence.

"We will conduct a drive in this regard," he added. "This species is protected under the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act 2012."

Abdul Karim, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, Sylhet chapter, echoed him.